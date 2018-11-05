Gardaí probe fight outside new HQ in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has hit out at those involved in a fight on one of the city’s main traffic arteries last week.

A video of the altercation has gone viral, which shows the two males involved in a fight in the middle of the Dublin Road, near the new Garda HQ.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon bringing traffic to a halt.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Gardai say the matter is being fully investigated.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis says the violence is shameful.