Gardaí probe fight outside new HQ in Renmore

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has hit out at those involved in a fight on one of the city’s main traffic arteries last week.
A video of the altercation has gone viral, which shows the two males involved in a fight in the middle of the Dublin Road, near the new Garda HQ.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon bringing traffic to a halt.
In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Gardai say the matter is being fully investigated.
Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis says the violence is shameful.

