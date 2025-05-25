Mayor of Galway announces charities to benefit from Mayoral Ball

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Mayor of Galway, Peter Keane, has announced the charities to benefit from the Mayoral Ball.

This year, Galway Autism Partnership, Galway Down Syndrome, The Blue Teapot Theatre Company, and Rosabel’s Rooms have been selected by Mayor Keane.

All proceeds from the June 13th event in the Ardilaun Hotel will be directed to support their vital work across Galway City and beyond

The evening will be compered by Keith Finnegan and musical performances will include the Knocknacarra Ignite Gospel Choir, Traditional Music, and the Byrne Brothers and DJ Lar.