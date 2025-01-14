  • Services

Mayor of Galway admits he's "embarrassed" over city parking controversy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Mayor of Galway, Peter Keane, has admitted he’s “embarrassed” over the parking controversy in Galway City.

This comes as 90 parking meters throughout the city currently don’t offer a payment facility due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Instead drivers have to use a parking app, a Payzone shop, go online or pay over the phone.

Due to the inconvenience, the City Council has offered a grace period on parking fines which ends this coming Sunday, the 19th.

At a meeting at City Hall this week, there was much talk among councillors on the frustration felt by the public.

Councillor John McDonagh offered it’s actually easier to book a Ryanair flight than it is to park in Galway.

Mayor Peter Keane says its never easy to transition to a new system and it’s being dealt with as a matter of urgency:

