Mayor is having a ball playing away!

Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column with Dara Bradley

Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis, has announced that this year’s mayoral ball will be held in the Galmont Hotel on March 2.

Now, the Galmont – formerly the Radisson Hotel – overlooking Lough Atalia, is a fine establishment and the team down there will be perfect hosts for what is always one of the highlights of the social calendar for local politicians and their brown nosers.

But businesses in Salthill and Knocknacarra must be wondering why Mayor McNelis didn’t choose an establishment in his own local electoral area.

In the past, mayors have tried to host the event as close to home as possible – because that’s where the heart is, and it’s where the votes are too!

So, many people – including Labour supporters – are wondering why the incumbent didn’t choose Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill Hotel, Clybaun Hotel or Ardilaun Hotel to host the 2019 event.

It was the same with the celebrations when he was elected mayor – Niall chose to party in a city pub, rather than return to his electoral heartlands of Salthill or Knocknacarra.

Of course, the charities that will benefit from the ball – Galway Rape Crisis Centre, Self Help Africa, Salthill/Knocknacarra Cardiac First Responders, Let’s Get Talking, Pieta House Galway, and Rosabel’s Rooms – will care little about where the event goes ahead, and will welcome the proceeds they receive from it.

