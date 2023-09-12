  • Services

Mayor fears those involved or innocent bystander could be injured or killed in city feuds

Mayor fears those involved or innocent bystander could be injured or killed in city feuds
Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Garda Chief has met the Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare to discuss the Garda response to the incidents

Mayor Hoare says while a number of arrests have been made and the Public Order Unit has been deployed, more needs to be done

The Justice Minister is due to meet the Mayor of Galway later this week and he says he will be seeking additional resources

