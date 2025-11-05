Mayor Cubbard launches Tusla's new outdoor space in Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has launched Tusla’s new outdoor space in Ballybane.

The Child and Family Agency, in collaboration with sponsors and the local community, has been working over the past two years to create a new outdoor project and garden space.

It’s being used to provide additional family support, as a therapeutic and well-being space, for eco therapy and mindfulness as well as for other initiatives.

The new space in Ballybane community centre is called “Lean an Ghrian” which means to follow the sun.