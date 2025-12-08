Mayor concerned about trend of vandalism at city sports facilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Mayor of Galway says he’s quite concerned about an apparent trend of vandalising sports facilities in the city.

It’s after damage was deliberately caused to the newly resurfaced tennis court at Crestwood in Ballinfoile.

A wheelie bin was set on fire in the middle of the court and completely melted, causing considerable damage to the surface.

In recent weeks, the pitch at Galway Hibernians Football Club was heavily damaged by someone using a dirt bike.

Mayor Mike Cubbard spoke to Galway Talks about various possible solutions – including more community Gardaí.