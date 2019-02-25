Mayor and Bishop to head up awards ceremony for NUIG student wellbeing initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Civic and religious leaders will attend a special ceremony at NUI Galway tomorrow to mark the completion of a health and wellbeing programme by hundreds of students.

Under the Seas Suas student-to-student mentoring programme students undertake training sessions on various issues which may affect them in college or afterwards.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis and Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly will be some of the dignitaries who will attend the awards ceremony at NUIG tomorrow evening.

The Chaplaincy Department at NUI Galway facilitates the programme – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…