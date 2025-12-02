Material changes to county development plan go on public display

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Material changes to the Galway County Development Plan are now on public display.

The plan aims to guide sustainable and efficient development across Galway between 2022 and 2028.

Changes are needed due to updated national policy on housing, an increased focus on lands zoned Residential Phase 2, and alterations to a land zoning map for Oranmore.

The proposed changes can be viewed at County Hall, County Council Area Offices, or libraries, until Monday December 23rd.