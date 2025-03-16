Massive feast of Irish music kicks off St Patrick’s weekend festivities in style on TG4

-
Author: Our Reporter
A veritable feast of Irish music – featuring over 100 young instrumentalists and 100 school singers, joined by a plethora of stellar talent – will tee-up the St Patrick’s Weekend festivities on TG4 this Sunday night.
The more than 100 instrumentalists are part of the Music Generation Trad Collective – and they are joined by over 100 members of Galway Schools Choir for this special Geantraí- An Ghlúin Úr which was filmed at the concert Le Chéile, during Galway Tradfest, in University of Galway’s Kingfisher Hall.
The orchestra will perform with Geantraí presenter Pauline Scanlon, as well as stars like Sharon Shannon, Beoga, Niall Mc Cabe, Nathan Pilatzke, Bláithín & Nell Ní Mhainín, Augustina Taborda, Niall Teague, Martina Flaherty and Fionnuala Hannigan.
Music Generation Galway County’s Music Development Officer, Eric Cunningham is the Producer and Musical Director of the event and Conductor Ita Geraghty is responsible for the orchestral arrangements. The next generation of musicians will give us a feast for the senses.
The concert showcases the Music Generation Trad Collective performing together for the first time, bringing together young Music Generation performers from five different regions –Galway, Laois, Waterford, Kerry and Wicklow.
Le Chéile took place last November as part of Galway Tradfest, and TG4 cameras recorded the event for a special programme to be aired on the station this Sunday at 9.30pm.
“At Music Generation we are committed to the shared vision for the powerful role that music plays in the lives of children and young people and as part of our work we continue to create pathways to development and inspiring experiences for young performers,” said Musical Development Officer to Music Generation Galway County, Eric Cunningham.
“The Le Chéile concert offered a unique opportunity for over 200 performers attached to Music Generation programmes to collaborate with their peers but also to perform with some of Ireland’s most celebrated performers.
“We are delighted that TG4 has documented this event which offers an insight into the work that Music Generation undertakes, not only in Galway County but across 29 regions of Ireland, and I wish to acknowledge sincerely our many partners who made this event a reality,” he added.
Geantraí – An Ghlúin Úr is screened on TG4 this Sunday, March 16, at 9.30pm and is also available on the TG4 Player.
Pictured: Geantraí – An Ghlúin Úr presenters Cathal Ó Curráin and Pauline Scanlo with Beoga, Sharon Shannon, and Irish dancer Nathan Pilatzke.
