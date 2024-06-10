Massive demand from Dubliners in tickets to win a new home in Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The exodus from east to west is again underlined in the demand for tickets to give the winner a chance of landing a new home in Galway – because almost half of the numbers sold so far have been bought by Dublin residents!
That doesn’t mean they have any bigger chance than the rest of course – and the biggest winner of the Win a Home in Oranmore fundraiser will definitely be Maree Oranmore FC, which is aiming to raise €1.5 million in funding to support the growth and expansion of the club.
The fundraiser will also support A Lust for Life, the Irish mental health charity co-founded by musician and mental health advocate Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin – with €5 from every ticket sold going directly towards the cause.
But one lucky ticket holder will also come out well on top – when they are handed the keys to a new BER A2-rated, three-bedroom, semi-detached home in Oranmore.
Of the thousands of tickets snapped up so far, 46% have gone to County Dublin residents, indicating a strong desire among Dubliners to relocate to Galway, supported by the proliferation of flexible working policies and a greater focus on work-life balance.
Established in 1989, Maree Oranmore FC has more than 900 active members, from four to 82, across 52 teams. This fundraiser will enable the club to invest in much-needed facilities, including the construction of new all-weather pitches, further cementing its role in fostering both physical and emotional wellbeing within the community.
“This fundraiser is more than just a chance to win a prize—it’s about uniting our community through the power of sports,” said Olivia Breene, Head of Fundraising, Win A Home.
“We want every child to feel welcome on our teams, and the numbers speak volumes: we currently have four boys’ U12 teams and an astonishing 52 girls in our U8-U9 academy!
“By coming together and supporting this fundraiser, we are not only raising money, but also creating opportunities for everyone to enjoy sports. Together, we are building a brighter future where sports are accessible to all, and where our community thrives,” she added.
Tickets are available for purchase at winahomeinoranmore.ie for €100. The draw will take place on June 21.
Pictured: Maree Oranmore FC U8 player Rileymae Carney with and Niall Breslin, co-founder of A Lust for Life, promoting Maree Oranmore FC’s Win a Home in Oranmore.
