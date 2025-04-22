Mass for Pope Francis to be celebrated at Galway Cathedral

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Requiem Mass for Pope Francis will be celebrated at Galway Cathedral tomorrow evening.

The Vatican announced his death at the age of 88 yesterday, with his funeral to take place at 9am Irish Time this Saturday in the square outside St Peter’s Basilica.

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan will lead the Galway service tomorrow, with prayers of thanks dedicated to Pope Francis.

It will take place at Galway Cathedral tomorrow, Wednesday, at 7:30pm, and all are welcome to attend.

Meanwhile in a statement today Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam and Apostolic Administrator of Killala, says for people of good will everywhere, a courageous, loving, welcoming, and challenging public figure has died.

He stated that the outpouring of affection and grief at the death of Pope Francis is quite understandable and not at all unexpected.

He quoted one parishioner who said “the parish priest of the world has died”.