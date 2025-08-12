Masked gang of three causes criminal damage to van parked in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Loughrea Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into an incident of criminal damage to a van parked at The Meadow Court Hotel

A masked gang of three arrived at the rear car park at 10pm this day last week in a grey Volkswagen van

They left the vehicle and began tampering with the rear door of a locked commercial van which was parked

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area during this period and observed any suspicious activity

They’re asked to contact Loughrea Gardaí on 091- 84 28 70 that’s 84 28 70