Maroon flags flying high as Galway GAA teams all triumph

GALWAY’S two flagship teams may have exited the championship, but nearly all the rest are still standing. Six teams from the county were in action over past week and all won.

Padraic Joyce’s U20 footballers set the ball rolling with a comfortable win over Mayo at Tuam Stadium in the Connacht final last Wednesday, prior to an astonishing triumph for the Galway juniors in the All-Ireland semi-final against Meath on Saturday.

This high-scoring (7-17 to 5-22) battle at Hyde Park saw the Tribesmen set up an All-Ireland final date with Kerry after storming back from an eight-point deficit to force extra time thanks to Enda Tierney’s last-gasp goal.

The Galway minor hurlers also kept the maroon flag flying with a 3-16 to 2-16 win over Kilkenny at Croke Park on Sunday. Brian Hanley’s charges had forged into a 12-point lead during a terrific first-half display only to be hauled back level by the Cats during the third quarter.

Galway, however, regrouped, with a goal from the impressive Seán McDonagh helping them over the line in a quarter-final round-robin tussle where Ballygar’s Greg Thomas finished with a fine haul of 2-2.

Though the Galway camogie team – aided by two Ailish O’Reilly goals – had a comfortable 2-12 to 1-10 championship win over Limerick at Kenny Park on Sunday, the ladies footballers had to rally from an early 10-point deficit in overcoming Kerry (1-14 to 1-10) in Portlaoise the previous afternoon.

To round off a triumphant few days for the county, the Galway intermediate camogie team – also managed by Cathal Murray – made short work of Kildare (2-16 to 0-7) at Duggan Park in maintaining their unbeaten championship run.

