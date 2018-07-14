Marking 100th birthday with a night on the dancefloor

A sprightly centenarian enjoyed the party of a lifetime to mark her milestone birthday – tripping the light fantastic on the dancefloor with all four of her sons in turn!

Kathleen Fahy was also joined for her big day by her five daughters, a host of in-laws, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, family and friends.

Kathleen, from Sunhill, Menlough, travelled to Galway in a small convoy of family vintage cars, saluted on her way by an energetic bonfire at the ‘mountain gate’.

Chauffeured to the Ardilaun Hotel her Special Day, Kathleen was resplendent in her finest – a dusty pink brocade satin dress and jacket with bronze shoes and bag – to ensure she was the belle of the ball!

It was just another special occasion for the lady born in 1918, who has lived life to the full!

She worked hard but also found space and time to travel – making several trips to her family in New Jersey and Belgium.

Kathleen has always loved flying. She also travelled by Concorde to Paris, and she went to Australia at age 85.

And there’s no cure for that travel bug just yet either; last year she spent two weeks in Poland for her grandson’s wedding.

Her birthday formalities began with Mass, celebrated by former Menlough PP Fr John O’Gorman, assisted by Kathleen’s own great grandnephew Fr Daniel Gallagher.

Kathleen, who sings regularly with her local church choir really enjoyed the mass and joined in the singing.

Dinner with speeches and yarns and stories followed – and in the early evening, the band struck up and she enjoyed her ‘first dance’ with her sons and sons in law, each one intermittently tapping the other on the shoulder as an ‘excuse me’.

Through the evening she danced some more and in between was constantly engaged in chat as she enjoyed every glitter of the limelight.

By 2am, most of the guests had gone home so Kathleen retired upstairs to her room – for a cuppa before bed, and chat about the wonder and magnitude of the day that overwhelmed her with joy and enthusiasm.

She said she never expected ‘so much to be made of me’ – before retiring happily to bed after 3am!

Kathleen continues to enjoy a vibrant life with excellent health, sings in the choir weekly and goes on any outing that comes her way.

She especially enjoys her grandchildren and great grandchildren – and she has indeed made magic memories for all her family.