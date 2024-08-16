A new marine renewable pilot programme is being launched for West Galway Gaeltacht secondary schools.

The programme, launched by MIDC Páirc na Mara, aims to raise awareness about marine renewable energy and foster social responsbility among transition year students.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The scheme is part of a broader vision to promote and create oppurtunities in the sustainability sector in Gaeltacht areas.

Máire Ní Einniú from Údarás na Gaeltachta says the programme aims to promote sustainable practices to students.

The post Marine renewable pilot programme launches for West Galway Gaeltacht schools appeared first on Galway Bay FM.