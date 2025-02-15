Marine Institute figures reveal impact of Storm Éowyn as it arrived off the west coast

The reality of the impact of Storm Éowyn on the west coast is graphically illustrated in statistics revealed by the Oranmore-based Marine Institute this week.

As was already known, the Mace Head data buoy sustained records winds of 114km/h and gusts up to 162km/h – but the data buoy at Lehanagh Pool in Connemara also recorded wind speeds of 100km/h and gusts of 150km/h.

These were just some of the dramatic wind speeds were recorded by Marine Institute data buoys located off the Galway coast as Storm Éowyn hit on the morning of Friday, January 25.

The Institute manages the Irish Marine Data Buoy Observation Network at five maritime locations, in collaboration with Met Éireann, to collect data on ocean weather conditions.

They also found that its M3 buoy located 30 nautical miles (56km) off the Cork coast recorded a wave height of 20.15 metres – almost the length of a tennis court (23.7 metres).

And a wave height of 18.75 metres was recorded by the M4 buoy, located 45 nautical miles (83km) off the Donegal coast.

Although these were not record wave heights at these locations, the data buoys operated throughout unprecedented storm conditions. The data buoys remained in position and have continued to report all parameters since Storm Éowyn passed.

CEO of the Marine Institute Dr Rick Officer said the Irish Marine Data Buoy Observation Network plays a vital role in forecasting weather events, particularly during severe storms like Storm Éowyn.

“Data buoys provide real-time ocean and weather measurements that are critical for accurate weather predictions, supporting national emergency efforts, and ensuring public safety,” he said.

“Despite the extreme conditions of Storm Éowyn, the data buoys withstood the intense weather, remained operational, and continued delivering crucial data.

“The ongoing collaboration between the Marine Institute and Met Éireann, ensures that the Irish Marine Data Buoy Observation Network remains a reliable and vital resource for weather forecasting and maritime safety, as well as a critical support for scientific research,” Dr Officer added.

The data buoys collect weather and ocean data including wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure, air and sea surface temperature, and wave statistics.

This information is vital for improving weather forecasts, as well as providing data for operational ocean models, shipping bulletins, gale and swell warnings, and scientific research including climate change.

Pictured: The M6 weather buoy being deployed on the Marine Institute’s annual ocean climate survey. Photo: Tomas Szumski.