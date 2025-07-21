  • Services

Marine conservation group enlists public's help to reduce waste and litter in Salthill

Marine conservation group enlists public's help to reduce waste and litter in Salthill
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The public is being asked to come up with solutions to reduce waste and litter in the Salthill area on busy summer days.

It’s the initiative of Galway City Council and CuriOcean CLG which is a Galway-based charity working to raise awareness of marine conservation issues,

Volunteers on the ground in Salthill over July, August, and September will be collecting public feedback and monitoring litter levels.

The local community and visitors are invited to fill in a survey with the volunteers, or online, which will focus on behaviour change, waste perception and environmental impact.

The data will be analysed, along with drone footage of waste and litter on the beaches in Salthill to get a comprehensive overview of litter patterns during peak busy periods.

Follow-up workshops will also take place, to ensure local communities and sustainability are at the core of any proposed solutions during peak periods.

The QR codes for the survey are below, and the survey can also be accessed at the links below:

English version: https://forms.gle/WQzLx3a1tf79QSbM8

Irish versionhttps://forms.gle/WQzLx3a1tf79QSbM8

