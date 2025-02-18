Maria Walsh says more action needed to stem tsunami of deepfake content

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More action is needed at national and EU level to tackle the tsunami of deepfake content that’s being created.

That’s according to MEP Maria Walsh, who says she’s seen many deepfakes of politicians – including herself.

The Fine Gael MEP says we’re heading into a dangerous period where trust in political systems could be easily undermined by easily-created fake videos.

And MEP Walsh says the vast majority of deepfakes are maliciously or pornographically motivated.