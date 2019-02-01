Maree prove their mettle in a thrilling Cup final triumph

Maree 82

Ulster Elks 76

MAREE women captured their first national senior title on Sunday when coming out on top in the Division 1 Cup final in a thriller against Ulster University Elks.

A display of heart, grit, and determination – not to mention skill – saw Joe Shields’ side maintain its staggering unbeaten start to their first season in the national league, with Sunday’s success making it 13 wins from 13 games across the league and cup this season.

Twice they trailed by 11 points in the second quarter of an end-to-end final, but as the teams headed for the dressing rooms at half-time, Maree had drawn level at 41-points apiece, and that, essentially, was the winning of the final.

“That was very, very special,” said head coach, Shields, after the game. “Of course every team wants to win the league, but the cup is something special, and to do it with a home-grown bunch of talented and dedicated players – and, above all, just a group of lovely people – makes that win all the more special,” he said.

It takes two teams to produce a good game, and credit must also go to Pat O’Neill and his Belfast side, who looked like they would upset the formbook and claim the title.

They shot the lights out from outside the arc, hitting 11 3-pointers, but in the end it was Maree’s renowned tactic of running the court at speed that paid dividends. They are known for their fast-break play, and the final statistic showed they hit 25 of their points on fast-breaks, compared to just two for Elks.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.