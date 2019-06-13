Marble flooring and sweeping staircase among the beautiful high-spec features

Property Partners Emma Gill are handling the sale of a stunning five-bed detached residence with a large garage standing on a 0.75-acre site in Belclare.

The ground floor of this property boasts a hallway with marble flooring and a sweeping Edwardian staircase. The spacious sitting room consists of timber flooring with coving and an impressive fireplace with stylish surround.

It is finished to a high specification with a tastefully decorated interior. The kitchen/dining area has cream solid wood units with oak worktop and marble flooring. The dining area has a solid fuel stove making this a cosy and welcoming room.

The utility room has a guest toilet and a superb marble tile finish. There is also a ground floor bedroom making this an ideal guest room or potential study area away from the other rooms of the house.

The first floor consists of four bedrooms all with oak flooring, including built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has the added benefit of a walk-in wardrobe. The family bathroom is fully tiled with warm marble finish.

