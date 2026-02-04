Marathon man to tackle the February Challenge for Pieta

A Galway man is running well outside his comfort zone next month — and for a very important cause.

Jack Waldron from Athenry has signed up for the 56 mile/90 kilometre run challenge in February to raise vital funds for Pieta House, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

As part of this challenge, Jack will also be running his first ever half marathon, marking a major personal milestone in his fitness journey.

“Like many people, I’ve seen how mental health struggles can affect individuals and families,” Jack said.

“Pieta House provides essential support to those who need it most, and I wanted to do something meaningful to help.”

Throughout February, Jack will be clocking up the miles, pushing himself physically while raising awareness and funds for mental health services. Every euro raised goes directly toward providing free counselling and support services to people in crisis.

Jack is asking the Athenry community and indeed all of Galway to support the challenge in any way they can — whether by donating, sharing his fundraising page, or cheering him on along the way.

“Training for my first half marathon is tough, but knowing it’s for such an important cause keeps me going. I’d really appreciate any support,” he added.

Donations can be made through Jack’s fundraising page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jack1768390724762?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Pictured: Challenge…Jack Waldron.