Marathon man to tackle the February Challenge for Pieta

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway man is running well outside his comfort zone next month — and for a very important cause.
Jack Waldron from Athenry has signed up for the 56 mile/90 kilometre run challenge in February to raise vital funds for Pieta House, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.
As part of this challenge, Jack will also be running his first ever half marathon, marking a major personal milestone in his fitness journey.
“Like many people, I’ve seen how mental health struggles can affect individuals and families,” Jack said.
“Pieta House provides essential support to those who need it most, and I wanted to do something meaningful to help.”
Throughout February, Jack will be clocking up the miles, pushing himself physically while raising awareness and funds for mental health services. Every euro raised goes directly toward providing free counselling and support services to people in crisis.
Jack is asking the Athenry community and indeed all of Galway to support the challenge in any way they can — whether by donating, sharing his fundraising page, or cheering him on along the way.
“Training for my first half marathon is tough, but knowing it’s for such an important cause keeps me going. I’d really appreciate any support,” he added.
Donations can be made through Jack’s fundraising page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jack1768390724762?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL
Pictured: Challenge…Jack Waldron.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Deepfake porn ‘next frontier of gender-based violence’
Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh has described pornographic and sexual deepfake AI-generated c...
Kyne seeks progress on Connemara road works
Senator Seán Kyne is pushing for progress on the upgrade of a section of the N59 in Connemara. Th...
Going green in any language!
An Taisce’s Green-Schools held an event in Galway recently to launch the programme’s suite of Iri...
Runners head through Portumna forest and by the lake shore for 10k to remember
The ‘most beautiful race in Ireland’ is set to return this year as preparations are made for the ...
Horse transport company admits to illegal dumping
A vehicle registration number written on a ferry receipt that was found among bags of rubbish dum...
Junior Certs from 15 Galway school rewarded for their exam excellence
An impressive 67 exceptional Junior Cert students from 15 secondary schools across Galway city an...
Emerging Galway activists take part in PR bootcamp for strategic campaigning
Three Galway changemakers were among 19 people from across Ireland who took part in a residential...
New book celebrates local biodiversity – and raises funds for Galway Hospice
A new bilingual book describing five walks in Galway with a gentle eye on nature – described as a...
Man ends up in court over dispute with his neighbour
A dispute between neighbours has led to one of the two Conamara men appearing in court to face ch...