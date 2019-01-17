Mannion in regal form as Galway edge past the Dubs

Galway 0-21

Dublin 1-17

GALWAY hurlers’ first public appearance in around four months proved utterly satisfactory as they just about held off an unlikely late Dublin revival in the Walsh Cup semi-final at Parnell Park on Sunday.

Parading only five of their All-Ireland final line up at a venue where visiting teams more often than not tend to struggle, Galway had looked vulnerable beforehand, bearing in mind they also fielded a somewhat inexperienced backline and a new midfield alliance in Cathal Mannion and Sean Kilduff.

Furthermore, Dublin were facing into their fourth fixture of the competition and with new manager Mattie Kenny putting out a strong team and naturally anxious to turn over his native county, the assumption was that the Tribesmen were in for a taxing 70 minutes.

In reality, however, the grandstand finish was at odds with what had gone on before as Galway had been comfortably the better outfit in a competitive encounter. Their more innate skills, together with a terrific exhibition of marksmanship from Cathal Mannion, helped to set up a final clash with Wexford this weekend.

With club commitments and injuries denying the Tribesmen a big quota of regulars, the Galway management had to dig deep into their squad to plug some gaps, with Jack Fitzpatrick, Sean Bleahene and Kilduff all making their competitive debuts in the maroon jersey.

Throw in the fact that Turloughmore pair, Sean Linnane and Kevin Hussey, don’t have many inter-county miles on the clock either, it was difficult to predict how Galway would fare in their first fixture since narrowly losing to Limerick last August.

