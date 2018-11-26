Management at Portiuncula University Hospital to use HIQA report findings to introduce improvements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over three quarters of patients report a positive experience at Portiuncula Hospital in National Patient Experience Survey

Management at the hospital has welcomed the results of the survey noting 77% of participants said they had ‘good’ or ‘very good’ overall experiences.

362 people completed the survey following their discharge from PUH in May this year.

Patients generally said that they were provided with clear explanations of their condition or treatment, they noted that their room or ward was very clean and the majority of patients stated that they were involved in decisions about their discharge from hospital.

However some highlighted that replacement meals were not available when required and in some cases patients required further support at mealtimes.

Commenting James Keane, General Manager Portiuncula University Hospital said they will be using the results to address these and other quality issues raised in this important patient feedback.