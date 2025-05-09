  • Services

Man who raped partner in Galway while her baby slept beside her loses appeal against conviction

Published:

Man who raped partner in Galway while her baby slept beside her loses appeal against conviction
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 42-year-old man who raped his then partner in Galway while her young baby was sleeping beside her has failed to have his conviction overturned

The Court of Appeal rejected his claim that the injured party was unreliable due to mental health issues.

The appellant, who cannot be named to protect the woman’s identity, was found guilty by a jury in August 2023 of one count of rape, which occurred in Co Galway on November 17th, 2019.

The man was sentenced to six years in prison in October 2023 and subsequently appealed his conviction.

In delivering the Court of Appeal’s judgement yesterday, Ms Justice Kennedy rejected the grounds of appeal

