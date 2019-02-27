Man who died in Glinsk farm accident named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in a farm accident in Glinsk yesterday has been named locally as Martin Morgan of the Ardagh area.

It’s understood Martin Morgan, also known locally as Marty, was injured as he tended to cattle on his farm at Ardagh just after noon yesterday.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

Gardai and the Health & Safety Authority are investigating the incident

The local farming community is in shock at the farm tragedy.