Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in a road incident in Ballinasloe last evening has been named locally as Tony Duane from the Portumna area.

The pensioner who was 70 years of age was pronounced dead after his car struck a wall at Sycamore Hill on the Lawrencetown to Ballinasloe road.

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination is to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Ballinasloe Gardai on 090-9631890.