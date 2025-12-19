Man was found walking street with a golf club
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Ronan Judge
By Ronan Judge
A 25-year-old man had no “valid reason” he was allegedly seen walking with a golf club in Galway City, a court has heard.
James Sweeney, with a former address in Galway City and now with an address at Castlerea Prison in County Roscommon, appeared at Galway District Court on a summons contrary to section 9 (1) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.
The summons alleges that on March 25 this year at Prospect Hill, Sweeney was unlawfully in possession of a golf club.
Sergeant Claire Heneghan told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal of the case in the District Court.
Sgt Heneghan said it would be alleged that Sweeney was seen walking in the direction of Bohermore carrying a golf club.
Ater he was approached by Gardaí, it is alleged he could not provide a “valid reason” for having the article.
Judge John King accepted jurisdiction to hear the case in the district court and adjourned the case to January 14.
Legal aid was assigned to solicitor, Michael Cunningham.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.
