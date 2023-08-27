Man to appear in court this morning following cocaine and drugs seizure in Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A man in his 30s is due in court this morning following the seizure of cocaine and cash in Galway.
Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized along with almost €40,000 in cash and ten designer watches, while two cars and one van were also seized.
Two arrests were made following searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday evening as part of Operation Tara.
One man, aged in his 30s, was also released without charge.
Proceedings will get underway at Galway District Court at 10:30am this morning.
More like this:
Plans to convert old Craughwell creche into residential care home
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged to convert a disused crech building in Cra...
Missionary still sowing seeds far from home
In an earlier life, he was the driving force behind Mountbellew Agricultural College, but for dec...
High-tech analysis of Connemara’s cemeteries allows descendants trace their roots
Digital maps of seven Connemara graveyards were officially launched this week, offering the key t...
Údarás na Gaeltachta hosts new broadband equipment to accelerate national roll-out
National Broadband Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta have announced a partnership to support the r...
4 Ukrainians living in Galway part of National Choir collaboration with Phil Coulter
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Ukrainians living in Galway are members of the National Ukra...
Mixed compliance levels found at Galway Brothers of Charity Services
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mixed levels of compliance have been found at a number of Brother...
Man in custody following cocaine and cash seizure in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man remains in custody in relation to a cash and drugs seizure ...
Army on the march to Renmore Barracks to raise money for two good causes
The Army is on the march to Galway – to raise cash for two charities. Seven members of the Iri...
Western Lakes move closer to UNESCO Global Geopark status
A substantial part of Connemara’s most rugged landscape looks set to achieve UNESCO Global Geopar...