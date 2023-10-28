  • Services

Services

Man to appear in court this afternoon following seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 in Tuam yesterday

Published:

Man to appear in court this afternoon following seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 in Tuam yesterday
Share story:

A man is due in court in Loughrea this afternoon following the seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 at residences in Tuam yesterday evening at approximately 5pm.

Ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €29,500 were seized along with Drug paraphernalia.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

One man aged 20 years was arrested during the searches and has since been charged. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court this afternoon at 1.30pm

Gardai says that Investigations are ongoing.

The post Man to appear in court this afternoon following seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 in Tuam yesterday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
12-year-old from Corofin sets FOUR world records for dribbling skills!

An up-and-coming soccer player in the GAA heartlands of Corofin has proved he’s a dab hand at dri...

no_space
Homeowners warned to ensure their property is adequately insured

Home rebuilding costs in Galway soared by at least €30,000 in the past year, according to figures...

no_space
Claregalway flood relief scheme ‘at end of next year’

There are high hopes that a major flood relief programme for the village of Claregalway may be ki...

no_space
Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the establishment of a Road Safety Commissioner to he...

no_space
Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour

An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council&#...

no_space
80 year old Derrydonnell athlete set to continue record of running every Dublin Marathon

A Derrydonnell athlete is set to continue his record of running in every Dublin Marathon since it...

no_space
Drop in homeless figures across Galway during September

256 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the...

no_space
Sean Canney questions if Government trying to “teach HSE a lesson” over budget deficit

Is the Government trying to teach the HSE a lesson by deliberately underfunding it? That was the ...

no_space
Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area

Residents in the Ballinderreen area have no water today The outage is due to a burst watermain ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up