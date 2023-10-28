Man to appear in court this afternoon following seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 in Tuam yesterday
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A man is due in court in Loughrea this afternoon following the seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 at residences in Tuam yesterday evening at approximately 5pm.
Ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €29,500 were seized along with Drug paraphernalia.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
One man aged 20 years was arrested during the searches and has since been charged. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court this afternoon at 1.30pm
Gardai says that Investigations are ongoing.
The post Man to appear in court this afternoon following seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 in Tuam yesterday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
12-year-old from Corofin sets FOUR world records for dribbling skills!
An up-and-coming soccer player in the GAA heartlands of Corofin has proved he’s a dab hand at dri...
Homeowners warned to ensure their property is adequately insured
Home rebuilding costs in Galway soared by at least €30,000 in the past year, according to figures...
Claregalway flood relief scheme ‘at end of next year’
There are high hopes that a major flood relief programme for the village of Claregalway may be ki...
Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the establishment of a Road Safety Commissioner to he...
Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour
An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council&#...
80 year old Derrydonnell athlete set to continue record of running every Dublin Marathon
A Derrydonnell athlete is set to continue his record of running in every Dublin Marathon since it...
Drop in homeless figures across Galway during September
256 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the...
Sean Canney questions if Government trying to “teach HSE a lesson” over budget deficit
Is the Government trying to teach the HSE a lesson by deliberately underfunding it? That was the ...
Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area
Residents in the Ballinderreen area have no water today The outage is due to a burst watermain ...