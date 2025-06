This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man is to appear in court this morning following a crash on the N59 in Rosscahill.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were brought to UHG for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí received a report of a two-car collision on the N59 at Killola at around 5:20pm yesterday.

The man has since been charged, and will appear before Galway District Court this morning.