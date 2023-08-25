Man taken to UHG after rescue from Galway Docks
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man’s been taken to UHG after being rescued from Galway Docks this afternoon.
Emergency services attended the scene shortly after lunchtime, including the Coast Guard R118 helicopter.
The Coast Guard recovered the man and provided immediate medical assistance, before transferring him to UHG.
