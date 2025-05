This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

One person was taken to UHG following a major fire in the Liosbaun Industrial Estate.

The blaze broke out at the Royal Court Business Centre late yesterday evening.

The incident created massive plumes of black smoke, which could be viewed across Galway Bay.

Emergency services remained at the scene for a considerable time after making the area safe.

A man was taken to UHG, but it’s understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

Image – Potcheen on the Road