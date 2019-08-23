Breaking News
Man taken to UHG after being rescued from water in Salthill
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to University Hospital Galway after being rescued from the water in Salthill.
The incident occurred at Blackrock at around midday.
Emergency services remain at the scene and motorists are being advised to expect traffic delays in the area.
The condition of the man is not yet known.
Public meeting in Ballinasloe to discuss concerns about waste facility
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting about a controversial licence for a waste facility in Ballinasloe will take place next week. (26/8)
It’s being organised by the ‘Ballinsloe Says No’ campaign group to discuss environmental and health concerns in relation to the planned waste facility.
Last year, the High Court overturned a decision by the county council granting the waste permit, however a new application for a licence has now been submitted.
The meeting will take place in Gullanes Hotel in Ballinasloe next Monday evening at 7 o’ clock.
Over €50 thousand worth of Cannabis seized in Gort
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 50 thousand euro worth of cannabis plants have been seized in Gort.
The drugs were found when Gardaí searched a house in the area earlier today.
No further details are available, but no arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.
Traffic delays expected in Oranmore following major watermain burst
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised to expect traffic delays in Oranmore this evening following a major watermain burst in the village.
Crews are currently working at the site of the burst at the Maldron Hotel and it’s expected the works will take a number of hours to complete.
Residents in the immediate area are being advised they may be without water until late tonight.
Traffic management measures are currently in place.