Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to University Hospital Galway after being recovered from the water in the city.

A member of the public spotted the man in the water at Spanish Arch at around 11am.

Galway Lifeboat and Rescue 115 Helicopter were dispatched to the scene – and the man was recovered around 20 minutes later.

He was taken to UHG, where his condition is not yet known.