Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision on Curragh Line

A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a collision between a van and a car near Clonboo this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Curraghline at approximately 1pm.





A part of the N84 was closed for a time, but has since re-opened.

Garda investigations into the crash are continuing.

