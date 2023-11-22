  • Services

Services

Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision on Curragh Line

Published:

Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision on Curragh Line
Share story:

A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a collision between a van and a car near Clonboo this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Curraghline at approximately 1pm.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A part of the N84 was closed for a time, but has since re-opened.

Garda investigations into the crash are continuing.

The post Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision on Curragh Line appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week

An open day is being held in the city tomorrow (23/11) to celebrate College Awareness Week. The a...

no_space
Report launched on housing needs on offshore islands including Aran Islands and Inishboffin

A report on the housing needs of Ireland’s offshore islands – including the Aran Isla...

no_space
Claddagh National School praised for presentation at city networking event

Sixth class pupils at Claddagh National School are being praised for their presentation at a netw...

no_space
Clifden event to honour Brendan Flynn for contribution to arts, culture and education

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is to honour Brendan Flynn at a special event in Clifden this w...

no_space
Demand for new steering group to better guide future use of Galway Airport

There’s a demand for the creation of a new steering group to better guide the future use of...

no_space
University of Galway to host unique ‘speed-funding’ event for start-ups

Start-up businesses are being invited to join a unique ‘speed-funding’ event being held at the Un...

no_space
Galway ranked 7th best student city in the World

Galway has been ranked the seventh best student city in the World. The Campus Advisor has compile...

no_space
Taoiseach to officially open Moycullen Bypass on December 11th

The Moycullen Bypass will be officially opened by the Taoiseach and County Cathaoirleach on Decem...

no_space
Former Mayor raises concerns over sexual offenders on social housing list

A former Mayor of Galway is raising concerns over inadequate screening for those on the social ho...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up