Man stabbed to death in Cork named locally as Loughrea native

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 24-year-old Loughrea native stabbed to death in Cork last night has been named locally as Conor Quinn, originally from Kilrickle.

He was stabbed at Bridge Street in Mallow at 8.30 yesterday evening during an altercation with another young man.

Detectives say they’re aware of the background circumstances and are assuring that any person that comes forward will be dealt with professionally in accordance with the law.

The scene remains sealed off this afternoon and a post mortem examination is being carried out.