Man ‘safe and sound’ following rescue operation in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say a man is ‘safe and sound’ following a rescue operation in the city this afternoon.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm after a member of the public spotted a man entering the water near O’Briens Bridge.

UPDATE: Connacht Tribune – Galway City Tribune on Sunday, January 6, 2019

Emergency services attended the scene – including a Coast Guard helicopter.

Gardai said the man left the water a short time later and it’s understood he suffered no injuries.