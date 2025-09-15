Man remanded in custody on knife charge
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The case of a 25-year-old man accused of assault and unlawful possession of a knife in Galway City last month is a “very serious matter”, a court has heard.
Ronan Asgari, of no fixed abode, Galway, appeared at Galway District court on two charges arising from an alleged incident at Moneenageisha Road on August 23.
He is charged with possession of a knife, contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.
He is also charged with assaulting a named person and causing them harm, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, as amended by the Criminal Justice Miscellaneous Provisions Act.
The case was before Galway District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on how the case is to proceed.
Sergeant Damien Prendergast told the court the accused had been in custody since his first court appearance last month when no application for bail was made.
He said DPP’s directionswere not yet available and asked that the accused be remanded in cutody for a further period.
“This is a very serious matter and DPP’s directions will be required”, he added.
Defence barrister, Garry McDonald BL, asked that the State make every effort to have the case expedited by the next court appearance.
He told the court he had received a psychiatric report on his client and the report will be relevant to the hearing of the case.
Mr McDonald said he not been instructed to apply for bail and it was “very hard” to take instructions from his client.
He asked that progress be made by the next date.
Judge Fiona Lydon remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link on September 22.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme
More like this:
Mervue club gets 35-year pitches lease
GALWAY City Council this week approved a 35-year lease for Mervue United Football Club, despite c...
Galway Simon Community’s CEO brings life-long beliefs to new role
The new Chief Executive of Galway Simon Community carries an unquenchable faith in the power of t...
Blueberry-picking on Connemara farm revives an old Irish custom
By Brendan Smith In a world of geopolitical divide, climate change and rising racism, where lo...
Joyce Country & Western Lakes Geopark gets green flag on final step for UNESCO status
The Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark – straddling the Galway/Mayo border – has just been g...
Man charged with stealing €17,000 from city pub
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged €17,000 burglary at a pub in Ga...
Next stop will be jail for uninsured driver
By Ronan Judge A judge has told an Inis Mór man convicted for a third time of driving without ...
Minister yet to approve Galway City Council €60m Crown Square loan
GALWAY City Council has confirmed that it has not yet drawn down the €60 million loan approved ea...
City man arrested for the possession of knives urged to get legal advice
A 36-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of two knives in the Nuns' Island area of Galway...
Na Forbacha safety plan welcome but it doesn’t go far enough
Parents and residents who have campaigned for safety measures for school children in Na Forbacha ...