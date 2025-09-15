Man remanded in custody on knife charge

The case of a 25-year-old man accused of assault and unlawful possession of a knife in Galway City last month is a “very serious matter”, a court has heard.

Ronan Asgari, of no fixed abode, Galway, appeared at Galway District court on two charges arising from an alleged incident at Moneenageisha Road on August 23.

He is charged with possession of a knife, contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

He is also charged with assaulting a named person and causing them harm, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, as amended by the Criminal Justice Miscellaneous Provisions Act.

The case was before Galway District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on how the case is to proceed.

Sergeant Damien Prendergast told the court the accused had been in custody since his first court appearance last month when no application for bail was made.

He said DPP’s directionswere not yet available and asked that the accused be remanded in cutody for a further period.

“This is a very serious matter and DPP’s directions will be required”, he added.

Defence barrister, Garry McDonald BL, asked that the State make every effort to have the case expedited by the next court appearance.

He told the court he had received a psychiatric report on his client and the report will be relevant to the hearing of the case.

Mr McDonald said he not been instructed to apply for bail and it was “very hard” to take instructions from his client.

He asked that progress be made by the next date.

Judge Fiona Lydon remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link on September 22.

