Man on trial for manslaughter of Oughterard publican

A 24-year-old man went on trial in Galway this morning, charged with the manslaughter of Oughterard publican and teacher, John Kenny, seven years ago.

The man was a 17-year-old juvenile when initially charged with the manslaughter of 56-year-old Mr Kenny in Kenny’s Pub at Main Street, Oughterard on September 25, 2011, and cannot be identified for that reason.

The now 24-year-old accused appeared before Galway Circuit Criminal Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of Mr Kenny.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary by trespassing at Mr Kenny’s pub with intent to commit theft on the same date.

Mr Conor Fahy BL, prosecuting, told the jury panel that members of the late Mr Kenny’s family, including his wife Kathleen and their daughter, Gillian, will be giving evidence during the trial.

A jury of four women and eight men was empanelled to hear evidence in the trial which is expected to last two weeks.

The body of Mr Kenny, who was a teacher at Presentation College Athenry, was found on Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2011, lying on a toilet floor in his pub with his hands tied behind his back.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Mr Kenny’s body at the time by State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy showed his death was the result of an assault.