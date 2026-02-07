Man on drink-drive charge accused of causing serious harm
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Ronan Judge
By Ronan Judge
A 43-year-old man charged with drink driving and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to another man in Galway City, has been further adjourned.
Sean Whelan, with an address at apartment 5, Réaláin, Coast Road, Galway appeared at Galway District Court charged with four offences in total arising from his driving at Bóthar Na dTreabh on December 15, 2024.
He is charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to named male contrary to section 53 (1) (2) of the Road Traffic Act 1961, as amended.
Whelan is also charged with a drink driving offence that alleges that within three hours of driving on December 15, 2024, the concentration of alcohol in his system exceeded the legal limit.
He is further charged with driving without insurance contrary to section 56 of the Road Traffic Act and driving a mechanically propelled vehicle without holding a driver’s license.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Court, with consent for the accused to be sent forward on a signed plea, should it arise.
At Galway District Court, defence solicitor Catherine McDarby said further time would be required to indicate how the case is to proceed.
Sergeant Claire Heneghan said there was no objection to an adjournment and asked that time be extended to allow for service of the book of evidence.
Judge Vincent Deane granted the application and adjourned the case to a later date.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.
