Man killed in road crash near Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been killed in a road traffic crash near Ballinasloe.

The single vehicle crash happened at Sycamore Hill, on the Lawrencetown side of the Ballinasloe to Lawrencetown Road, at around 8.30 last night.

The male driver of the car – who was 70 years of age – was fatally injured when his car struck a wall and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The road remains closed this morning, as Garda forensic examiners awaited first light to conduct a technical examination.

It’s expected it’ll remain closed for a number of hours.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled the road around the time of the collision to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090-9631890.