Man killed in road crash in Ballinasloe

A man was killed in a road crash in Ballinasloe last night.

The single vehicle crash happened at Sycamore Hill, on the Lawrencetown side of the Ballinasloe to Lawrencetown Road, at around 8.30 last night.

The driver of the car – who was 70 years of age – was killed when his car struck a wall and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The road remains closed this morning, as Garda forensic examiners conduct a technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have travelled the road around the time of the crash to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 09096 31890.