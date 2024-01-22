Man killed in Claremorris crash during Storm Isha named as Tuam resident
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The man who died in the single vehicle crash in Claremorris during Storm Isha has been named as Tuam resident Jimmy Rowe.
Longford native Mr Rowe, who was in his 40s, lived with his partner in Kilcloghans, outside Tuam.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s understood he was travelling home after visiting family in Longford, when the tragedy occurred on the N17 near Claremorris.
Jimmy Rowe was well liked in Tuam, where he had been living and working for a number of years.
The post Man killed in Claremorris crash during Storm Isha named as Tuam resident appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Water tankers set up as major leak leaves Clifden without a water supply
A major leak on the watermain network has left Clifden without a water supply. Residents and busi...
Renmore’s Bons Secours Hospital opens third endoscopy room
The Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore in the city has opened a third endoscopy room and expanded mi...
Concern over slow pace of delivery of active travel projects in Connemara
Concerns are being raised over the slow pace of delivery of active travel projects across Connema...
ATU gets lion’s share of remote campus multi-million euro fund
Atlantic Technological University is to get the lion’s share of a remote campus 4.5 million...
Éamon Ó Cuiv leads local tributes to late Galway politician Tom Hussey
Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuiv is leading the local tributes to former Galway politician...
Galway to be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm hits Ireland
Galway will be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm will hit Ireland St...
Galway City Council’s spot checks to stamp out smoky coal
Retailers of solid fuels in Galway City are being chosen at random for inspections to ensure they...
Disruption to water supply in Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore and Loughrea areas
There’s disruption to the water supply in the Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore and Loughrea area...
Rag Week back on campus in Galway – 13 years after ban for bad behaviour
Rag Week will return to the University of Galway campus next month, after being banished for bad ...