Woman killed in Ballinasloe crash

A woman in her 50s died in a crash in Ballinasloe this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle collision which occurred at 10.20am at Lismanny, Laurencetown, on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road, the R355.

A 56-year-old woman was fatally injured in the collision and pronounced dead at scene. Her body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place. There was no one else in the car.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and local diversions were put in place, the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in Ballinasloe on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

*An earlier version of this article stated the deceased was a male, which was information supplied by the Garda Press Office. This has since been corrected.