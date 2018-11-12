Man killed in Ballinasloe collision named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pedestrian killed in a collision near Ballinasloe over the weekend has been named locally as Polish national, Marek Pakla with an address in Ballinasloe.

The 59-year-old was in collision with a car at Kilclooney, known as the ‘Bog Road’ to Ahascragh at around 7p.m on Saturday.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Ballinasloe garda station at 09 09 63 18 90.