Pedestrian killed in Ballinasloe named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pedestrian killed near Ballinasloe over the weekend has been named locally as Polish national, Marek Pakla with an address in the town.

The 59-year-old was hit by a car at Kilclooney, known as the ‘Bog Road’ to Ahascragh at around 7pm on Saturday.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station at 09096 31890.