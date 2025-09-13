Man is accused of spitting at takeaway worker

A man allegedly spat at a worker during an assault at a Chinese takeaway on Monday, a court has heard.

Francis Sweeney (55), with an address at 19 Liam Mellows Terrace, Bohermore, is charged with assaulting a staff member at China Court takeaway, Ballybane, on September 8.

He is also charged with possession of a screwdriver at Ballybane Road on September 8, contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Mr Sweeney faces two charges contrary to sections 4 and 6 of the Public Order Act, alleging intoxication and breach of the peace offences, also at Ballybane Road on September 8.

He is further charged with the theft of alcohol worth €225 from Dunnes Stores, Westside Shopping Centre. on August 4.

Sergeant Damien Prendergast told the court the accused made no reply to the charges after caution.

The sergeant said the State objected to the accused being granted bail.

Garda Pat Foley said it would be alleged that Mr Sweeney was involved in an incident with a member of staff at the restaurant on Monday night, that he spat at the alleged victim and Gardaí were called to attend the scene.

He added that Gardaí met Mr Sweeney near the takeaway and found him in possession of screwdriver that he could not give a lawful excuse for having.

Gda Foley confirmed to defence solicitor, Sean Acton, that he was not involved in the investigation and was standing in for the Garda that is.

He also agreed with Mr Acton that there is no suggestion the accused produced the screwdriver.

Mr Acton said his client lives in Bohermore and the issue of bail could be addressed by having his client sign on at a local Garda station.

Gda Foley said he had been instructed that bail conditions would not address the concerns of the investigating member.

Judge Fiona Lydon said she was inclined to agree with Mr Acton that the issue could be addressed through a signing-on condition. She was also satisfied that the accused lived locally.

Francis Sweeney was told he must observe a curfew, sign on three times a week at a Garda station and stay away from the premises named in the charge sheets.

Judge Lydon granted bail and Mr Acton’s application for legal aid. She remanded the accused on bail to appear again in court on October 20.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme