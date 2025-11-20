Man in row at schoolboy soccer final escapes fine

By Ronan Judge

An apprentice plumber who became involved in a violent confrontation at a schoolboys soccer final in Eamonn Deacy Park has undertaken to give his time to improving Ballinasloe Courthouse.

At Galway District Court, Ethan Griffin (22), undertook to give his time installing and designing new shelves for the Judge’s bench at Ballinasloe Courthouse.

He also undertook to give his time and skill to helping out at a local family resource centre.

The undertakings are part of a restorative justice programme Griffin will take part in as overseen by the Probation Services.

The court previously ordered Griffin, with an address at Tobberroe, Kilconly, Tuam, to engage with the service after he pleased guilty to committing violent disorder with two other men at Eamonn Deacy Park, Terryland, on June 7, 2024.

The incident took place at an under 14 boys cup final between Kilshanvey United and Gort United.

Gort United were winning 1-0 in the final five minutes of extra time when an altercation occurred between coaches and supporters of both teams, the court previously heard.

CCTV showed Kilshanvey supporter Ethan Griffin running onto the pitch and throwing punches at opposition supporters.

The court was previously told the accused did not land any punches and no one came forward to make a complaint to Gardaí.

The incident took place in front of members of the public, including children, and was shared widely on social media.

Ethan Griffin has no previous convictions and his solicitor, Sean Acton, said Griffin was “mortified” by what he had done and deeply apologetic.

Mr Acton said his client was at the match to support his younger brother who was playing for Kilshanvey, when he got involved in this “disgraceful incident”.

At the time, Mr Acton said this was clearly “outrageous behaviour” that marred what should have been an “auspicious and proud occasion” for both clubs.

Mr Acton said video recordings of the confrontation were shared on social media and his client has been subject to ridicule and opprobrium.

Mr Acton said his client was a final year apprentice plumber who met Gardaí by appointment following the incident.

“He pointed himself out on CCTV and that is the only reason he is here now,” the solicitor added.

In court this week, Judge Fiona Lydon asked that the accused give €1,000 to Gort United and Mr Acton confirmed the money was in court.

Judge Lydon applied section 1 (1) of the Probation of Offenders Act and the defendant left court without a conviction.

Judge Lydon said the court was applying the probation act as the accused was at a low risk of re-offending, had no previous convictions and undertook to participate in a restorative justice programme.

She said the court noted that the probation services said an anger management course is not required.

Griffin also undertook to complete a Prime for Life programme.

Two other men who took part in the incident are due to be sentenced next month.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.