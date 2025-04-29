  • Services

Services

Man in Loughrea court this morning after firearms seized in Woodlawn

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Man in Loughrea court this morning after firearms seized in Woodlawn
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 40s is appearing before Loughrea District Court this morning after yesterday’s seizure of firearms.

He was arrested after Gardaí discovered two firearms, ammunition and a cocaine press at a residence in Woodlawn.

The firearms have been forwarded for a technical examination by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The search at Woodlawn was part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in the Galway Division and surrounding areas.

The man is expected to appear at Loughrea District Court shortly

 

More like this:
no_space
Two people brought to UHG with non-life threatening injuries after crash in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man and a woman have been taken to UHG with non-lif...

no_space
Thousands of Galway children waiting for Psychology and Speech and Language Therapy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 2,700 children in Galway are on waiting lists fo...

no_space
€2.2 million paid out in Galway city and county to bring 45 homes back into use

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo point two million euro has been paid out in Galwa...

no_space
Atlantic Technological University announces first-ever Alumni awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAtlantic Technological University has announced its f...

no_space
Minister Cummins visits Galway’s newest housing milestone during Council briefing

The Junior Minister for Local Government and Planning met with Galway County Council officials at...

no_space
Cuan Beo wins award for protecting Bay waters

A community-led organisation focusing on protecting and restoring ecological, cultural, and econo...

no_space
Galway reps join Taoiseach at Dublin Castle for Comhairle na nÓg National Showcase

Representatives from Galway city and county joined over 400 of their peers – all aged between twe...

no_space
Health, transport and education are top priorities for Galway County Council's newest member

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth, transport and education are top priorities fo...

no_space
Two firearms, ammunition and a cocaine press seized in Woodlawn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo firearms, ammunition and a cocaine press have bee...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up