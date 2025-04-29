Man in Loughrea court this morning after firearms seized in Woodlawn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man in his 40s is appearing before Loughrea District Court this morning after yesterday’s seizure of firearms.

He was arrested after Gardaí discovered two firearms, ammunition and a cocaine press at a residence in Woodlawn.

The firearms have been forwarded for a technical examination by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The search at Woodlawn was part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in the Galway Division and surrounding areas.

The man is expected to appear at Loughrea District Court shortly